Police arrest Lanett man for alleged sex abuse of female juvenile

A Lanett man is facing sexual abuse charges involving a juvenile victim who was taken to a local hospital.

Police say Lucious Cheeks was arrested at his Lanett residence on Jan. 9 and charged with first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Lanett police responded to East Alabama Lanier Hospital on Jan. 8, about a juvenile female patient who had been a victim of a sexual assault. Lanett investigators responded and began their investigation.

Investigators say there were pending warrants for third-degree domestic violence and FTP for a DUI through Lanett.

Cheeks was transported to the Lanett Police Department for booking procedures and was then transported to the Chambers County Jail.

No further information is available at this time.