Police arrest suspect in Saturday morning shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Columbus Police have arrested a suspect in the Candlewood Suites shooting Saturday morning.

According to reports, 26-year-old Curtis Adams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault-dangerous weapon, criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault non- family gun, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of marijuana and cocaine and criminal trespass.

In the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office intake website, authorities are also charging him with fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer and aggressive driving.

He was booked into jail on Saturday.

On Saturday, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the Candlewood Suites in reference to someone that was shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police also discovered that four separate cars were damaged in relation to the shooting.

Sgt. L. Singleton requested assistance from the Robbery and Assault Unit. They assumed the investigation.