Police arrest two women for Sept. 12 pedestrian death on Victory Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Police announced two women have been charged in the fatal hit and run death of a pedestrian on Victory Dr.

Police say 26-year-old Shamari Davis is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide in the death of 40-year-old Jayme Tarver.

In addition, 30-year-old Alejandra Echevarria is charged with hindering the investigation by offering false statements. Echevarria is also charged with trafficking Ecstacy.

Both Davis and Echevarria are expected in court next week.

Tarver died after being struck by a car near Walmart on Victory Dr. on September 12.

Recently, Tarver’s family spoke to News 3 about the hardships of losing her, especially under the circumstances of a hit and run.