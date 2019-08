The Columbus Police Department is asking for help in finding 11-year-old Ark’Qavious Streeter.

Authorities say he was last seen at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 on Mellon Street in Columbus Georgia. He was wearing dark shorts no shirt.

Authorities say Ark’Qavious frequents the area of Mellon Street.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Ark’Qavious Streeter please contact the Columbus Police 911 Center of the Special Victims Unit 706-653-3449