Police asking for help locating Reginald Dekeith Mims, missing since 2018

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for nearly two years.

Police say Reginald Dekeith Mims was last seen on September 29, 2018 in the area of Hamilton Road and 31st Street.

According to police, Mims also goes by the name Raykeith.

At the time Mims was last seen, he was wearing red shorts and a white t-shirt. 

Mims is 5’11” and weighs 198 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that is balding. He also has a mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Reginald Dekeith Mims should 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449. 

