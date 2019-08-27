Police confirm overnight stabbing on King Street

The Columbus Police Department have confirmed that an overnight stabbing on King Street has left one man dead. Kenneth Jernigan has been charged with murder for the death of Kevin Jernigan.

Early this morning, police sent patrol officers to 2710 King Street “in reference to a person being stabbed.” Upon arrival, the officers found Kevin Jernigan deceased at the home.

CPD’s Homicide Unit assumed the investigation after arriving at the scene. Their efforts led to the arrest of Kenneth Jernigan, charged with Murder (Family Violence), and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime.

Kenneth was “booked in the Muscogee County Jail without incident,” say police. He will have a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 9:00 a.m.

Police are asking that if anyone has information about the Murder of Kevin Jernigan or the past relationship of Kenneth and Kevin, to contact Cpl. Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367 or msitler@columbusga.org.