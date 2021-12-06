Police, coroner presence at Synovus on Buena Vista Road

UPDATE 11:20 a.m. 12/06/21: The Columbus Police Department shared via social media they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4500 block of Buena Vista Road.

UPDATE 11:03 a.m. 12/06/21: Muscogee County Coroner Charles Newton confirms one death at the scene, the family has not been notified so no additional information is available at this time.

At least five evidence markers have been placed so far, News 3 will continue to gather more details.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Synovus on Buena Vista Road is currently surrounded by crime scene tape.

Columbus Police, Fire and EMS, and the coroner have been called to the scene.

Nothing has been confirmed at this time, a reporter is at Synovus currently working to gather more details.