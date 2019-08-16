Police: CPD officer falsified vehicle theft report after fleeing scene of hit and run

The Columbus Police Department report that an abandoned wrecked vehicle received on August 9 was driven by Officer Nicole Reeves.

During the investigation, police “determined the vehicle had been involved in a traffic accident and the driver left the scene.” At “0033 hours,” Reeves reported the vehicle stolen and the case was assigned to the CPD Property Crimes Unit.

Police say “the investigation revealed that false statements were made, and Nicole Reeves had been operating the vehicle at the time of the traffic accident and left the scene.”

Now, Reeves has been charged for Violation of Oath of Office by Public Officer, giving False Statements, giving a False Report of a Crime, and Duty to Report Vehicle Accident.

Reeves’ Recorder’s Court date is set for a hearing on August 17 at 8:00 a.m.

At this time, Reeves has been placed on Administrative Leave Without Pay, pending her day in court.