Police: Grandmother pinned against gas pump in 4-car crash
LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a woman was pinned between her car and a gas pump as a result of a four-car crash.
DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell tells news outlets that the 61-year-old woman’s grandchildren were inside her SUV when the crash happened Monday evening.
Campbell says the woman was pumping gas when a gray vehicle sped into the station, hit a pickup truck, which crashed into a Nissan SUV, which slammed into the woman’s car, pinning her. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Her grandchildren were unharmed.
Campbell says the people inside the initial, gray vehicle fled the scene. They’re believed to be juveniles. Police are using K-9s and surveillance video to try to track the suspects down.
