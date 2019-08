The Columbus Police Department has reported that they are seeking public assistance in locating Johnny Williams, missing since August 16.

Williams, 87, was last seen near Sentry Street, wearing a white shirt and Khaki “highwater” pants, say police. He also is known to wear glasses and walks with a blue cane.

Columbus police are asking that anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts to contact CPD at 911 or by calling the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.