LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after a body was found on Revis Street.

According to Troup County Chief Deputy Coroner Amy Sheppard, the body was found in the 300 block of Revis Street on Monday.

Sheppard said the person, a black male in his 60s, appears to have died from natural causes. Foul play is not suspected according to Sheppard.

The man’s identity will be released following notification of his family.