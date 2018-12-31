Police investigating deadly domestic dispute in Phenix City

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. has released the name of the woman who died in what Phenix City police say was a domestic dispute that turned deadly Sunday night.

Sumbry Jr. says 37-year-old Jessica Sanders was pronounced dead early Monday morning from a stab wound to the neck.

Sumbry says the autopsy will be completed tomorrow.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12/31 1:29 p.m.

Phenix City police say a woman has died after a domestic dispute turned deadly Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 200 block of 11th Avenue and say they found a woman who unresponsive with a man attempting to render aid.

During the course of the investigation, police say that the incident was a domestic dispute that had escalated to the point where the offender, identified as Kyiam Cartman, assaulted the female victim, causing her death.

The name of the victim is not currently being released, pending notification of family.

Cartman was arrested on scene, without incident, and charged with murder.

Cartman is currently being held in the Russell County Jail.