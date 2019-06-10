Police investigating Monday morning shooting that injured one in Phenix City

Copyright by WRBL - All rights reserved Police say a man was shot in the leg in a parking lot Sunday evening.

Phenix City (WRBL) - Phenix City police are investigating a Monday morning shooting at an apartment complex off 6th Place South that left one man hospitalized.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the Edmond Estates, according to Phenix City police.

The victim was shot in the lower midsection and transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus for treatment. His condition and name were not released.

Witnesses told police a black male was seen leaving the scene in a blue, small sedan. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. If you have information that would assist in this matter please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.