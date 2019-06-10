Local News

Police investigating Monday morning shooting that injured one in Phenix City

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 02:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 02:42 PM EDT

Phenix City (WRBL) - Phenix City police are investigating a Monday morning shooting at an apartment complex off 6th Place South that left one man hospitalized.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the Edmond Estates, according to Phenix City police.

The victim was shot in the lower midsection and transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus for treatment. His condition and name were not released.

Witnesses told police a black male was seen leaving the scene in a blue, small sedan. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. If you have information that would assist in this matter please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories