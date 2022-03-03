COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating two shootings from Wednesday, March 2, 2022 that happened within a block of each other.

One shooting injured a 4-year-old on in the 100 block of 30th Avenue at 11:35 p.m., more on that shooting can be found below.

Another shooting occurred just one block away near the 3100 block of Hubbard Street last night.

Police share the man shot appeared to be in his late 30’s or early 40’s. He sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

There are no additional details available on the shootings, and no word yet if they are related.

