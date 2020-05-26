Police issue warrants for arrest of DA candidate Mark Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have arrest warrants out for Mark Jones, a candidate running for District Attorney. Police were looking for Jones Tuesday afternoon.

The warrants are the result of a May 17 incident that police say caused “an extensive amount of damage” to the Civic Center parking lot and that “placed the general public in serious danger.”

On May 17, candidate Jones filmed and uploaded a rap video called “Get Out and Vote” which depicted two men burning rubber while cutting doughnuts in the parking lot of the Civic Center, according to an AP report.

The two men, Christopher Mandel Black, 23, and Erik Deangelo Whittington, 24, were taken into custody on May 22, five days after the video was released.

Earlier reports say that Jones had not applied or received a permit to film the video. In a video on Facebook, Jones accused current district attorney Julia Slater, his opponent in the election, of using the charges for “voter suppression.” Jones says Slater could get the two men out of jail “with a pen stroke” in the video.

Now, police are searching for Jones. Anyone with information on Jones’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-641-5993 or 911.