Police: LaGrange woman assaults boyfriend with knife

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened late Sunday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of South Page Street in reference to someone having been stabbed.

When officers arrived they met with Brennan Taylor, who was suffering from several large lacerations to his face. Taylor told police he was assaulted by his girlfriend, Jessica Costley. He was treated for his injuries and released.

The Criminal Investigations Section responded and during the investigation, it was determined that Costley had assaulted Taylor with a knife. Costley was later located at her residence and taken into custody. She is being charged with aggravated assault.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.