Police looking for missing Columbus teen Kenise Mosley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for Kenise Mosley, 15, a missing teen who is believed to have run away from her home.

Kenise was last seen on May 17. A neighbor told police he’d seen her at the truck stop on 431 in Phenix City on May 21. Police say she was wearing sweatpants, white jordan’s, and a white and light blue jacket.

Kenise is described as 5’7″, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask that anyone with information about Kenise’s whereabouts call the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.