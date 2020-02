The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Sarah Sargent.

She was last seen on Sunday, February 2 in the area of Hamilton Road and 22nd Street, according to a news released sent out this morning by police.

She was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a blue shirt. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police 911 Center or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.