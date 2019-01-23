Police make arrest after missing Valley teen found shot dead in a car

NEW INFORMATION: 1/24/19

The Newnan Police Department was called to Newnan Crossing Apartments on Parkway north to investigate a person possibly being shot on Jan. 20 around 3 a.m.

During the investigation, investigators discovered that two males, 18-year-old Malenko Cooley and 19-year-old Marquavious Harris had come to the apartment to have the resident keep a gun for them.

Soon after arriving, the resident felt as if Cooley and Harris were there to rob him and a physical altercation broke out in the hallway between the resident and Cooley.

While the resident and Cooley were fighting, Harris drew a pistol and began firing at the resident, striking him multiple in the stomach. Cooley fell on top of the resident and then jumped up when the gunshots stopped.

Cooley and Harris fled the scene and the resident called for help.

It was later determined that a Kia passenger, registered to a relative of Cooley, was seen leaving the area and traveling southbound on 1-85.

The resident, who is not named, was transported to an Atlanta Hospital and treated.

LaGrange PD was notified that Cooley would be in the area of Spring Street.

He was located in the backseat of the vehicle, dead from the gunshot wound.

Harris turned himself in at noon on Jan. 22.

He is currently held that Troup County jail on a warrant for concealing the death of another. Newnan Police are securing warrants for murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and other related charges.

UPDATE: 1/24/19

LaGrange Police have determined through a joint investigation with the Newnan Police Department that Malenko Cooley was shot and killed during an Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault that occurred in Newnan, Georgia on Sunday.

Marquaveous Harris of Timothy Street, LaGrange, Georgia was identified as being responsible for the death of Cooley and of concealing his death in LaGrange.

Harris was arrested by LaGrange Police on January 22, 2019 and charged with Concealing the Death of a Person. Newnan Police have charged Harris with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/22/19

Police are searching for answers after an 18-year-old was found dead in a car early this morning in LaGrange after being reported missing over the weekend.

LaGrange police found Malenko Cooley dead in a car. He’d been missing since Jan. 19.

They say last night around 10 o’clock, they received information that Cooley may be in the area of Mooty Bridge Road near Wal-mart Road.

According to the news release, officers searched the area and found him, dead in a car in the 100 block of Spring Street around 1 a.m.

Asheanna Blackmon says she saw the car but because she was minding her own business, she never looked in it.

“You would think the car was at that house right there with the way it was parked. You thought they were just running in and running out. You saw no heads, you just thought it was just an empty car. To think that you’ve ridden past that car so many times and they found a body in it.. man that’s crazy,” Blackmon says.

The initial investigation revealed that Cooley had been shot in the upper torso and died of his injuries.

