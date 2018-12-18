Police make multiple arrests in Sands Apartment homicide

Columbus Police have arrested three suspects in the Sands Apt homicide and have a murder warrant out for a fourth.

Columbus Police have arrested 22-year-old Dondrell Marquez Tells and 24-year-old Terrell Markell Lee and Auburn Police have also arrested 18-year-old Jaheem Diquon Rozier in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Derrick Scott.

Columbus Police have a murder warrant out for 18-year-old Demetrius Domingoanton Pride as well. He will be extradited back to Georgia and his preliminary hearing will be set at a later date.

Columbus police say on Dec. 9, 2018 at just before 10:45 pm, they responded to 1213 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, The Sands Apts., in reference to a person being shot.

When they arrived, they discovered 34-year-old Derrick Scott suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Scott was transported to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center where he passed away as a result of his injuries.

The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The investigation has determined that Scott was inside of apartment no.8 when 5 armed suspects attempted to enter the apartment.

Police say gunshots rang out and Scott was struck.

Police are still in search of the fifth suspect in the case.