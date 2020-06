COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are present at the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Whittlesey Boulevard, with part of the parking lot taped off.

Police have placed several crime scene markers around a parked tan Chevy Trailblazer, and there were visible bullet casings on the ground, which have been collected for evidence.

At this time, there is an ongoing investigation, but few details are available.

Stay with News 3 as we bring you more on this developing story.