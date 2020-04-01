Police release surveillance footage of auto crime suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are working to identify a suspect they say is involved in multiple Entering Auto cases over the last two weeks on the east end of Columbus.

Police released the following images and are asking the public to help them identify the suspect pictured:





There have been more than 50 reported Entering Auto cases since March 19, police say. While law enforcement believes there are multiple suspects, they say based on video quality, they only have one of the suspects visible.

Police say multiple locations were hit, including Chatham Woods Subdivision, Crossbow Drive, Forrest Road, Flintlock Drive, and Poppyseed Loop.

If you have information that can help police identify the suspect, the Property Crimes Unit asks you call 706-653-3424 and mention the case number: 20-0067781.

Police are also monitoring the Property Crimes at Columbus Police Department Facebook page for messages about the case.