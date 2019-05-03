Police respond to Buena Vista road after a driver hits a Suntrust ATM

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Columbus Police respond to Buena Vista road after a vehicle hits a Suntrust ATM and fled the scene.

A vehicle smashed into an ATM in South Columbus on Friday, sending cash flying, according to a Columbus police scanner report about 3:30 p.m. The standalone SunTrust ATM at the Starmount Shopping Plaza on Buena Vista Road was destroyed.

Police was on the scene and had the ATM blocked off by crime scene tape. Police have a male suspect in custody who was driving a white van that hit the ATM. Stay with News 3 for updates.