Police responded to a reported stabbing in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to 127 Wynnwood Drive Apartment A in LaGrange at 1:07 a.m. in reference to a reported stabbing.

Officers met Keyarra Huzzie at the residence where she said there had been an argument between her and her child’s father; Rayshawn Grier.

Officers then contacted Grier shortly after who was suffering from a stab wound in his back.

During the investigation, it has since been discovered that the argument between Huzzie and Grier had turned physical when Huzzie stabbed Frier with a knife.

Grier was treated for his injuries and released.

Huzzie has an active warrant for her arrest for Aggravated Assault FVA. She was not on parole or probation at the time of this incident.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.