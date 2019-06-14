Police searching for car theft suspect

The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent car theft. According to investigators with the Property Crimes Unit, on May 10, 2019 at 5:53 PM, a vehicle was stolen from the Circle K store located at 2102 Wynnton Rd.

Investigators have released video of the suspect they say is responsible for stealing the vehicle. According to investigators the suspect is wearing a blue T-shirt with an unknown multicolored design on the front, black pants, tan shoes, and carrying a tan backpack. The vehicle was stolen from the gas pumps at the Circle K store and then wrecked a short distance from the store according to officials. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.