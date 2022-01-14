Police searching for critically missing woman last seen on Jan. 9

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Lisa Meredith, who police described as a “critical” missing person.

Meredith, age 53, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. Police said she went missing from Piedmont Hospital in the area of 710 10th Street.

Police and Meredith’s family are very concerned for her safety. According to police, Meredith “suffers seizures, aneurysms, and also needs some assistance walking.”

Meredith is 5’1″ tall and a weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair with gray in it.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lisa Meredith should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-225-4384.

