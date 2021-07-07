Police searching for driver in Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police are searching for a driver involved in a late night hit-and-run.

On June 27, 2021, at approximately 8 p.m., Columbus police responded to the area of Saint Mary’s Road and Longwood Lane in reference to a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital with life threatening injuries. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

The vehicle in question is described as a dark colored Honda Civic, 2015 to 2018 model, with a paper tag. According to police, the vehicle has damage to the front end on the passenger side, as well as, possible damage to the windshield and passenger side of the car.

The vehicle was last seen going east on Saint Mary’s Road towards the Bunker Hill area.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact Corporal Bobby Jackson at (706) 225-4065.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call (706) 653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).