Police searching for man who is accused of using stolen card while at Tiger Town

Opelika police are searching for a man who is accused of using a stolen credit or debit card at the Office Depot in Tiger Town.

Police say the incident occurred back on December 27, 2018.

The man is wanted and will be charged with fradulent use of credit/debit card and theft of property, second degree.

If you have any information on this incident or can you identify the suspect you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.

You can remain anonymous.