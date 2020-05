COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are asking for help from the public finding a missing local man.

Robert Campbell, 66, was last seen on May 22 near 15th Street. Police do not have a description of the clothes he was wearing at the time.

Campbell is described as 6’2″, weighing 170 pounds with brown e yes and black/grey hair.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.