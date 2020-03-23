Police searching for missing Columbus teen Angel Davis

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Angel Tashell Davis. She was last seen on March 20 around 8:30 a.m. near Arbor Point.

Police say Angel was last seen wearing black tights with pink stripes on the legs, a black tank top, and pink jacket. She is also said to be wearing a long, wavy wig fashioned into a ponytail. Police say she may be with either a Jaylen Owens or Jesseanah Jones.

Angel is described as 5’2″, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask that anyone with information on Angel’s whereabouts call them at 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.