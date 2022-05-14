TALLASSEE, Ala. (WRBL) – Tallassee police are asking for your help locating a missing 11-year-old girl who may be with her non-custodial parent, Natasha Johnson, in a white Hyundai Sonata.

ALEA has issued a statewide missing child alert for Jaycee Alexandra Gaines, last seen Saturday afternoon around 2:30 wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, black leggings, black and white sandals, and carrying a pink purse at the McDonald’s in Tallassee.

Police say the girl is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Natasha Johnson, travelling in a 2013‐2017 white Hyundai Sonata. Gaines is 5’6″ and 105 pounds.

Please contact the Tallassee Police Department at (334) 283-6586 or call 911 if you have any info.