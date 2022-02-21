Police searching for missing man, JaMarcus Bridges, last seen leaving work at Aludyne-Columbus Foundry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Buena Vista Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to police, JaMarcus Bridges, 23, was last seen early Saturday morning.

When Bridges, 23, was last seen, he was leaving his job at Aludyne-Columbus Foundry, located at 1600 Northside Industrial Blvd in Columbus, at about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022.

When Bridges was last seen, he was wearing a dark blue hoodie, grey shirt, blue cap, dark jean, and work boots.

Bridges drives a black 2006 Acura 3.2TL with the Georgia tag RAK9384.

Bridges is 5’6″ and weighs 128 pounds.

According to police, Bridges also goes by the names “Duke”, “San”, or “Duke”.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of JaMarcus Bridges should contact the Buena Vista Police Department at 229-649-3673.