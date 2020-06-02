Police searching for missing teen, Jy’Quarious Varner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing teen.

Police and the family of Jy’Quarious Varner, age 14, are asking the public for assistance in locating him.

Varner was last seen in the area of Richland Drive on Friday at around 9:45 p.m. He has short hair and brown eyes. Varner is 5’6″ and weighs 120 pounds.

The teen was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and no shirt.

(Raymond Richmond)

Police say they believe Varner may be with another missing teen, 14-year-old Raymond Richmond.

Anyone with information about Jy’Quarious Varner (or Raymond Richmond) should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.