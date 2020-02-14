Police searching for missing teen Kionna Tillman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for help from the public in a search for a missing local teenager.

Police say Kionna Tillman, 17, was last seen on Feb. 2 near 6th Avenue. She is described as having a right nostril nose piercing, and was wearing a grey jacket and black tights.

Kionna is 5’7″, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police ask that if anyone has information about where Kionna might be to call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.