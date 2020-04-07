UPDATE: Nche’ Williams found safe, police say

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.): Columbus Police say Nche’ Williams was found and is safe. The police search has been canceled.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for a missing woman missing since April 6.

Nche’ Williams, 22, was last seen the morning of April 6 at 9 a.m. near Bullet Boulevard.

Vehicle pictured is NOT Williams’ but looks similar to it, according to police

Police say she may be driving a 2000 Toyota Camry colored bluish gray with a Georgia license plate reading RQH0598.

Nche’ is described as 5’6″ with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair, weighing 140 pounds.

Police ask that if anyone has information on her whereabouts, they call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.