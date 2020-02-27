Police searching for runaway Columbus teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a local teenager who ran away while in Department of Family and Children Services custody.

Edward Ken Yon Wright, 16, absconded from DFCS custody near Fortson Road around 6 a.m. on Feb. 26. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark pants.

Police say that Edward was picked up by someone driving an unidentified silver car, and believe he may be traveling to the City of Lyons in Toombs County, Ga.

Police ask that anyone with information about Edward’s whereabouts contact the Columbus Police at 911 or call the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.