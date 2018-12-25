Police: Two assailants rob LaGrange man at gunpoint Christmas morning

Shortly after midnight Christmas morning, a LaGrange man was robbed at gunpoint at the Cameron Crossing Apartments.

Police responded to the call about 12:27 a.m. that two armed men robbed the victim. A news release from the LaGrange police does not say what was taken from the victim. The suspects were identified as black men wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000. Tips may also be submitted to the LaGrange Police Department via Facebook.

For additional information, please contact Detective B. Brown at 706-883-2664 or Sgt. Kirby at 706-883-2614.