Police vehicles donated to local Americus technical college

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of Perry and Perry Police Department donated three police vehicles to the South Georgia Technical College Foundation.

Equipped with lights and sirens, the two 2015 Ford Police Interceptors and a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe are to be used by the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy cadets for skid car training and different driver training maneuvers.

The vehicles will also have a special skid car mechanical system which will be purchased through grant and SGTC foundation funds.

Skid car system is an advanced driver training solution which allows drivers to anticipate car control problems before they occur.

A skid car has eight wheels, four on the vehicle and four more on outriggers.

President of South Georgia Technical College, Dr. John Watford, explained in a press release the importance of these donations.

“We are grateful to the City of Perry and the Perry Police Department for their donation and for their support of the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “They have hired several of our graduates and understand how important this training is for the students and for the communities that hire our graduates.”

South Georgia Tech is one of five technical colleges in Georgia who are allowed to provide training for new law enforcement officers to receive their basic law enforcement training and obtain a college degree simultaneously.