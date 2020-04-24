Police: Walmart robbery suspect identified, in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police say they have a suspect in custody after identifying a man who allegedly robbed an elderly victim at the Victory Drive Walmart on April 21.

That suspect has been identified as Jason Ware, 38 of Columbus, was charged with Battery and Robbery, according to police.

The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Division released surveillance footage of the suspect on April 22 and asked for help from the public identifying him. CPD says the case is now cleared following Ware’s arrest.

Ware is in custody at the Muscogee County Jail and will have a preliminary hearing on April 25 at 9 a.m.