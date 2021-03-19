Police: Witness claims an argument between brothers left one dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man charged in the deadly shooting of his brother appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning.

Marquavious Ford, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the shooting death of his brother, 17-year-old Quindarius Ford.

The deadly incident happened at the victim and suspect’s grandmother’s home in the 2300 block of Avalon Road early Wednesday morning, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The victim was found inside the home, suffering a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. He later died at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown campus that morning, police said.

A detective told the court a witness saw and heard the victim and suspect argue before the deadly encounter. However, Defense Attorney Ralston Jarrett said the witness was too distraught to tell what happened.

The suspect and victim’s family members asked the court to show leniency for the suspect.

“He loved his brother. Something went wrong, but he didn’t mean to do it. He’s a good child. He has a baby. He helps his mom and grandma. He didn’t mean to do it,” the victim and suspect’s aunt, Tawana Ford, told the court.

“Marquavious is my oldest son. He would never hurt any one of us. I don’t know what happened, but I know it was an accident. I just want my baby home. I know he didn’t mean to do it,” the victim and suspect’s mom, Tamara Ford said.

Based on the evidence, Judge Julius Hunter sent the case over to Superior Court. No bond was granted for Marquavious Ford.