Police working to identify a bank robbery suspect for crimes in Columbus, Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Unit is working with the FBI to identify a suspect they believe has committed two bank robberies, one in Columbus and one in Phenix City.

Police have released surveillance footage of the individual, who they say has robbed the Wells Fargo on the 280 Bypass in Phenix City, Ala. as well as the Synovus Bank on Milgen Road.

Anyone who may be able to help police identify the man pictured in the surveillance footage is asked to contact Det. Keith Gibson at 706-225-4329, or call the Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-225-2706.

