Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – On Feb.15, 2022, a pop-up vaccination clinic will be in Key Hall at Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

The clinic will be offering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters shots. The clinic will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The pop-up clinic is open to all individuals and requires participants to provide a driver’s license or another form of ID. If individuals receive the booster shot, the clinic requires a vaccination card.