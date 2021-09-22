Popular Plains festival cancelled again due to the COVID-19 pandemic

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – Downtown Plains will be a little less crowded as the long-time Plains Peanut Festival will not be making a return this year.

For the second year in a row, the popular festival is cancelled yet again because of the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Main Street in downtown Plains is usually packed with thousands of people from all over the state and country to enjoy local food and vendors, but that won’t be the reality this year.

The Plains Peanut Festival has always been a way for the small Georgia town to celebrate farmers who brought the thriving peanut industry to the Peach State.

The decision was made a couple of weeks ago as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to wreak havoc across the state and across the country.

Executive Director for the Friends of Jimmy Carter National Historic Site Kim Fuller says the decision wasn’t an easy one, but it was the right one.

“I would hate for something to happen and for us to become a little center for COVID and people say President Carter’s hometown, ya know, had a lot of outbreaks and we just couldn’t do that,” said Fuller.

Fuller adds the decision was especially difficult as the Plains Peanut Festival is typically one of the best days out of the year financially for merchants and vendors in downtown Plains.

But the fun isn’t over with yet, as the town of Plains still has plans to host a much smaller outdoor gathering in place of the long-time festival.

“We are going to have a Little Main Street Festival, but it’s just local vendors, just local food vendors, yard sale items, and it’s not going to be a humongous event and we’re just giving people something to do, all of it outside,” said Fuller.

The Little Main Street Festival will begin early Saturday morning on September 25 at 8:00 a.m. and will end with live music and a street dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

People of Plains and folks in surrounding counties are invited to the outdoor only event.

Fuller hopes for the Plains Peanut Festival to return as normal in 2022.