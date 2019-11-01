Port of Columbus becomes port of the future

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A big, noticeable change happened this morning at the site of what many have long-considered a Columbus eyesore.

The city demolished the above-ground storage tank farm at the site of the former Port of Columbus in the 800 block of Lumpkin Boulevard.

Crews took down the structure around 10:00 a.m. The city granted the Ports Authority the property rights in the 1960s to have a port for barges on the Chattahoochee River. But through the decades, it became a fuel storage site.

Director of Codes and Inspection, John Hudgison, says it’s a huge change for South Columbus residents now that it is gone.

“As we continue to grow, a lot of these properties that have been neglected and we are able to find new uses for them. So I think that this will be another area that we will be able to develop and bring some more exciting things to Columbus,” says Hudgison.

The city says before it started the project, it conducted environmental tests on the property. City officials wanted to be sure demolishing the structure would not harm the environment.

The city regained control of the property last year, and now plan to develop the site into a “vibrant” riverfront property.