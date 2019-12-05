UPDATE: Gas leak on Victory Drive contained

UPDATE (10:56AM): The gas leak is over, and the gas line has been capped. Liberty Utilities crews are on site now. The leak started as crews were working on a water line and clipped a gas line.

Most of the work they did, including stopping gas pumping at the Circle K, were precautions while maintenance was performed in the high traffic area.

Emergency responders have left the scene.

Service has resumed at the Circle K now that the issue has been resolved. Victory Drive westbound traffic has reopened after being diverted for an hour.

UPDATE (10:45AM): The Westbound lane of Victory Drive was shut down to give work crews the space they needed to complete the work to fix the issue, according to Incident Commander Capt. Scott Boatner.

The work should be completed soon.

The Circle K on Victory Drive’s gas pumps are not in use while maintenance is performed.

UPDATE (10:28AM): We now have confirmation that there is a natural gas leak in the area.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services are currently on the scene of a potential gas leak in the southern end of the Columbus Historic District, said Assistant Fire Chief Robert Futrell.

Emergency responders are detouring cars away from the area and the streets are blocked off.

Liberty Gas and Georgia Power crews are on the scene along with emergency responders. Westbound traffic is being diverted off at Victory Drive and Veterans Parkway.

Stay with News 3 as we bring you updates on this developing story.