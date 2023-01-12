COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Looking for a way to give back to your community? On Friday, Jan. 13 starting at 9 a.m., volunteers will plant trees and pick up litter at Theo McGee Park in an event called the “Keep Columbus Beautiful MLK Serve-A-Thon.” Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, said it’s the first event in a weekend of activities preceding Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all planned by the Columbus MLK committee.

She said volunteers will plant nine trees to beautify the area.

“I can’t remember the exact name, but they’re going to be larger trees,” she said.

Keep Columbus Beautiful is partnering with Trees Columbus for this event.

“And we have some city partners – Columbus Parks and Rec and Columbus Public Works, also,” Thomas-Cutts said.

If you would like to participate in this event, please email KCBC1987@columbusga.org or call (706) 225-4008. While pre-registration is preferred, Thomas-Cutts said volunteers won’t be turned away if they show up the day of the event.

“[S]upporting the MLK holiday is a way to give back to the community, and giving back to the community is so important,” she said. “And beatification and protecting our environment is really important, and we should all participate when we can.”

Theo McGee Park is located at 1175 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Columbus.