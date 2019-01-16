Prattville Police searching for missing 78-year-old man with dementia

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Prattville Police Department needs your help locating a missing 78-year-old man who has dementia.

Paul Earl Mims was last seen on January 15, 2019 at approximately 7:00 a.m. at his located in the 300 block of North Northington Street in Prattville, Alabama. Paul is an elderly man currently diagnosed with dementia believed to be traveling in his 2015 Black Kia Soul.

If you have any information regarding the location of Paul earl Mims, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP or download our new P3-tips app, or give us your information through the web at www.215STOP.com or our Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.