Preliminary hearing is rescheduled for murder suspect Ruschaun Burton

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The man arrested in connection with a murder last July on Dawson Street had his hearing postponed.

29-year-old Ruschaun Burton appeared in front of a judge this morning before being escorted back inside the Muscogee County jail. His attorney, Stacey Jackson, was not present. Burton is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of 32-year-old Rashard Williams. Burton was arrested last month in Oklahoma City. His hearing will resume May 9th next Thursday in Recorder's Court at 9 a.m.