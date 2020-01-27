President and CEO of Uptown Columbus, Inc. and Uptown Columbus BID resigns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Ross Horner, the President and CEO of Uptown Columbus, Inc. and Uptown Columbus Business Improvement District, Inc. verbally tendered his resignation from both organizations on Friday.

Horner has headed both Uptown organizations for more than three years, after taking office in 2016 following his term as Director of the Columbus Civic Center, beginning in 2011.

“Both boards appreciate the years of service he has given Uptown and we honor the work and accomplishments he has made during his time with Uptown. We certainly wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Leah Braxton, Chair of Uptown Columbus BID, Inc.

Now that Horner has tendered his resignation, an interim President/CEO will be named to handle the functions of both Uptown organizations as the search for his replacement begins.

“We will begin a formal search for Uptown’s next President/CEO immediately to keep the good work of our organization going and continue to make Uptown Columbus the best place to live, work, and play in our region. We are excited about the next several years as the community continues to grow and thrive,” said Helena Coates, Chair for Uptown Columbus, Inc.

Before taking over at Uptown, Horner was the director of the Columbus Civic Center. He was in that job for five years. A native of North Dakota, Horner worked in Texas and his home state before coming to Columbus.

Uptown Columbus, Inc. has been in existence for more than three decades, and has worked to revitalize downtown Columbus. Uptown Inc, is funded by a combination of public and private money, and event revenue.

The organization sponsors festivals and concert series throughout the year. They also organize the Saturday morning Uptown Market. The BID is dedicated to cleanliness and safety in the Uptown area and is funded by additional taxes paid by downtown property owners.