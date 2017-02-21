President Carter reflects on Camp David Accords at President’s Day presentation in Plains

PLAINS, Ga. — President’s Day has a little more significance when a former president comes to town. President Jimmy Carter returned home to Plains, Ga. to speak with a diverse crowd about his time in the White House.

Columbus natives Thomas Lee Jones Marguerite Brooks got to experience President’s Day with the president. Jones and Brooks have a combined 50 years of military service between the two. They especially found President Carter’s message of peace comforting to the lifetime they both served on the battlefield.

President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn address hundreds in the president’s hometown of Plains, Ga.

America’s former First Lady Rosalynn Carter spoke prophetic words near the beginning of the program at Plains High School.

“We’re going to go down in history for this,” the former First Lady said.

Her and her husband hosted their 3rd annual President’s Day presentation. This year’s focus was the Camp David Accords. President Carter reflected in front of a crowd of hundreds of people who came to hear him speak on brokering peace in the Middle East. The 1978 Camp David Accords was an attempt to bring together two nations who had fought for thousands of years: Egypt and Israel.

“When a husband and wife have an argument, or when their children can’t get along, or when two nations can’t get are at war, the principles are the same.”

President Carter shared about how his experiences in Plains and during his younger years shaped how he made decisions in the Oval Office. He says the world is still weary from tension overseas.

“That’s been a serious problem for all presidents to face, including President Trump who’s new in the job right now,” President Carter said. “But he’s found out the same thing.”

“The Carter legacy is still very meaningful,” Jimmy Carter National Historic Site Park Superintendent Barbara Judy said. “And the issues of today are very similar to the issues of those times.”

Jones and Brooks said they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see the 39th President of the United States.

“Having an opportunity to see him at this time in his life is truly an honor and a privilege that many people aren’t afforded,” Jones said.

“Seeing him now…all that God has brought him through…and he’s still alive,” Brooks said.

Jones says President Carter embodies some of the top characteristics and virtues tantamount with an honorable career in the military. He added that President Carter reminds the world that anyone can achieve anything they dream.

“Coming from Plains, Georgia, picking peanuts, you know anyone can become president of these United States,” Jones said. “It’s encouragement for all of us. We can rise above where we are.”

Several Columbus State and Georgia Southwestern State students asked President and Mrs. Carter about several issues, including current events and what they learned while in office.

President Carter told the audience he could have preserved peace for a lot longer if he had been re-elected for a second term.